Delta T4795-LHP Cassidy Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Hand Shower - Handles and Rough-In Valve Sold Separately Chrome Faucet Roman Tub

Delta T4795-LHP Cassidy Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Hand Shower - Handles and Rough-In Valve Sold Separately Product Features:Deck mounted roman tub faucetFully covered under Delta's limited lifetime warrantyAll-brass faucet constructionSuperior finishing process - faucet finish covered under lifetime warrantyIncludes personal hand shower. Hand showers help with rinsing off after a bath, hair washing, tub cleaning and for washing petsClassical design with multiple handle and spout options as well as a full complement of accessories and finishesThe Cassidy Collection is the obvious choice for a timeless, traditionally styled bathDouble handle 1/4 turn operationExtra secure mounting assemblyAll necessary mounting hardware includedH2Okinetic® Shower Advantage Over Typical Showers:Typical ShowersH2Okinetic® ShowersDroplet Size: Larger water droplets offer a more massaging shower experience.Spray Coverage: A dense shower spray offers a more drenching blanket of water coverage.Thermal Dynamics: Larger water drops and a dense spray pattern results in a warmer, more consistent showering experience.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 6-11/16" (measured from mounting deck to highest point of faucet)Spout height: 4-11/32" (measured from mounting deck to faucet outlet)Spout reach: 10-3/32" (measured from center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet)18 gallons-per-minute flow rateHand shower width: 2-1/8" WHand shower flow rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteInstalls onto decks up to 2-1/2" thickHandles not included - order H612 or H616 (when adding to cart, handle options will be offered)Rough-in valve not included (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Variations:T4795-LHP: this modelT2795-LHP: this model without hand showerDelta is driven by its quest for innovation—and this applies to its kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures. From Touch2O technology (which turns the faucet on and off with just a touch) and MagnaTite technology (which eliminates droopy pull-down spray heads), to H2Okinetic showers (for a warmer and more luxurious shower experience), your life is simplified through innovations. And if you’re searching for a product to offer an eye-catching focal point, while providing durability and reliability for a lifetime, look no further than Delta.From extremely affordable and reliable faucets to fully loaded fixtures featuring today’s leading technologies, Delta has a faucet for everyone. Double Handle Chrome