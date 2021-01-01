Delta T4752 Tesla Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Multi-Function Handshower- Less Rough-In Valve Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle

Delta T4752 Tesla Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Multi-Function Handshower- Less Rough-In Valve Delta Tesla T4752 Roman Tub Features:Limited lifetime warranty for product and finishIncludes person handshower - handshowers help with rinsing off after a bath, hair washing, tub cleaning, and for washing petsDouble handle 1/4 turn operationDeck mounted roman tub faucet - faucet mounts directly to the tub fixtureHandshower features 4 spray patterns - full body spray, H2Okinetic spray, massage spray, and pause controlClassic pull-up diverter on tub spout transfers water to handshower - when water is turned off, diverter returns to initial positionADA compliantRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart, valve will be offeredDelta Tesla T4752 Roman Tub Technologies / Benefits:H2Okinetic: Delta's proprietary H2Okinetic technology uses the science of fluidics to create a warmer shower experience that feels like more water, without using more water. This is accomplished through larger water droplets that leave the spray head in a unique wave pattern. H2Okinetic showers are self-cleaning, have larger spray holes that don't clog, and do not use any moving parts, so they are very low-maintenance.Delta Tesla T4752 Roman Tub Specifications:Overall Height: 7-1/2"(measured from mounting deck to highest part of faucet)Spout Height: 6-1/4" (measured from mounting deck to faucet outlet)Spout Reach: 8-11/16" (measured from center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet)Handshower Height: 9-1/4"Faucet Centers: 8" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes)Number of Holes Required for Installation: 4Tub Spout Flow Rate: 18 GPMHandshower Flow Rate: 1.75 GPMHose Length: 59"Delta Tesla T4752 Roman Tub Variations:T2752: This model without handshower Double Handle Chrome