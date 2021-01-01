Delta T4752-FL Tesla Floor Mounted Tub Filler with 4-Setting H2Okinetic Handshower - Less Rough-In Valve Brilliance Polished Nickel Faucet Tub Filler

Delta T4752-FL Tesla Floor Mounted Tub Filler with 4-Setting H2Okinetic Handshower - Less Rough-In Valve Delta Tesla T4752-FL tub filler Features:Limited lifetime warranty for product and finishIncludes personal hand shower with certified dual check valves and H2Okinetic® technologyHandshower features 4 spray patterns - full body spray, H2Okinetic spray, massage spray, and pause controlHigh quality metal hose stretches between 60" to 82" in lengthSmooth single handle operationFloor mounted / freestanding tub filler - faucet mounts to the floor and extends up to the tub fixtureFeatures auto-resetting diverterADA compliantRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart, valve will be offeredDelta Tesla T4752-FL tub filler Technologies / Benefits:H2Okinetic: Delta's proprietary H2Okinetic technology uses the science of fluidics to create a warmer shower experience that feels like more water, without using more water. This is accomplished through larger water droplets that leave the spray head in a unique wave pattern. H2Okinetic showers are self-cleaning, have larger spray holes that don't clog, and do not use any moving parts, so they are very low-maintenance.Delta Tesla T4752-FL tub filler Specifications:Overall Height: 41-1/2" (measured from floor to highest part of faucet)Spout Height: 40-1/8" (measured from floor to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 9" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet)Tub filler Flow Rate: 12 GPMHandshower Flow Rate: 1.75 GPMHose Length (for Handshower): 60" - 82" stretchable metal hose Single Handle Brilliance Polished Nickel