Delta T4738 Lahara Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Hand Shower Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle

Delta T4738 Lahara Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Hand Shower Product Features:Deck mounted roman tub faucetMade in the U.S.A. (Manufacturing plants: Greensburg, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee)Fully covered under Delta's limited lifetime warrantyAll-brass faucet constructionSuperior finishing process - faucet finish covered under lifetime warrantyIncludes personal hand shower. Hand showers help with rinsing off after a bath, hair washing, tub cleaning and for washing petsLahara, inspired by the beauty and bliss created by wavesThe elegant, one-piece curved handles and sleek spout of lahara complements any décorDouble handle 1/4 turn operationADA compliantExtra secure mounting assemblyAll necessary mounting hardware includedProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 8-7/8" (measured from mounting deck to highest point of faucet)Spout height: 5-3/8" (measured from mounting deck to faucet outlet)Spout reach: 8-1/2" (measured from center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet)18 gallons-per-minute flow rateHand shower width: 3-1/8" WHand shower flow rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteInstalls onto decks up to 2-1/4" thick2 handles includedRough-in valve not included (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Variations:T4738: this modelT2738: this model without hand showerDelta is driven by its quest for innovation—and this applies to its kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures. From Touch2O technology (which turns the faucet on and off with just a touch) and MagnaTite technology (which eliminates droopy pull-down spray heads), to H2Okinetic showers (for a warmer and more luxurious shower experience), your life is simplified through innovations. And if you’re searching for a product to offer an eye-catching focal point, while providing durability and reliability for a lifetime, look no further than Delta.From extremely affordable and reliable faucets to fully loaded fixtures featuring today’s leading technologies, Delta has a faucet for everyone. Double Handle Chrome