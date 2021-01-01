From moen

Moen T4503EP Wynford Single Handle Posi-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim with 1.75 GPM Shower Head and Tub Spout (Less Valve) Brushed Nickel

Description

Moen T4503EP Wynford Single Handle Posi-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim with 1.75 GPM Shower Head and Tub Spout (Less Valve) Product Features: Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installations High quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with the Wynford™ Collection Single function shower head Single function cartridge - one handle controls water temperature Tub and Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower head, shower arm, and tub spout ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucets WaterSense certified product - using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide lines Designed for use with U.S. plumbing connections Product Technologies / Benefits: M-PACT® Common Valve System: Designed with the future in mind, M-PACT® allows you to install one valve that will make future renovations painless. Upgrade your trim at any point in the decorating or construction process - or even years down the road - without replacing any faucet plumbing. WaterSense® / Eco-Performance: Moen is making a global difference by partnering with environmental organizations and creating eco-friendly products. WaterSense® products feature a flow optimizing aerator; these products use less water without sacrificing performance. Posi-Temp® Valve: A pressure balancing valve that maintains water temperature within 3° F. Built-in temperature limit stops allow you to control how far the handle rotates, in effect controlling the range of water temperature. The Posi-Temp® offers the best water flow available for any comparable valve. Different Types of Valve Inlet Connections: (all connection types may not be available for this model) Valve Trim Specifications: Temperature dial swings 270° - turn to 6 o'clock position to turn off Escutcheon (Cover Plate) Diameter: 7" Includes pre-set safety stop with override capability Rough-in valve is not included with this model - when adding to cart, valve options will be offered Shower Head Specifications: Single function shower head with full body spray pattern Shower head rotates 360° on a swivel ball assembly Flow Rate: 1.75 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Shower Head Width: 5-7/8" Tub Spout Specifications: Height: 3-7/16" Spout Reach: 7-15/16" Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applications Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Variations: T4503EP: This model T4503: This model with 2.5 GPM shower head T4503NH: This model without a shower head Pressure Balanced Brushed Nickel

