T45 Anti Tamper Proof Torx Star Key Bit Wrench, L-Shape 7.8-inch Long Arm, CR-V Steel
【Size】T45 Torx drill tip can be used for tamper-resistant security screws; the long arm is 7.8' (198mm), the short arm is 1.46' (37mm), and the shaft diameter is 0.31' (8 mm). 【CR-V Steel】Forged with chrome vanadium steel, provides high hardness, high torque and good toughness. 【Durable Finish】Chrome Plated surface treatment provides rust and corrosion resistance for long-lasting. Full polished finish for a smooth surface and clean easily. 【Long/Short Arm Design】provides extended reach at one end and additional leverage at the other end, suitable for work in tight spaces. 【Chamfered Design】Chamfered ends insert smoothly into fastener head, reducing wear.