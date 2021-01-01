Gallery T40-528 10 Light 2 Tier Crystal Chandelier Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Gallery T40-528 10 Light 2 Tier Crystal Chandelier Nothing is quite as elegant as the fine crystal chandeliers that gave sparkle to brilliant evenings at palaces and manor houses across Europe. This beautiful chandelier is decorated with 100% crystal that captures and reflects the light of the candle bulbs, each resting in a scalloped bobache. The crystal glass arms of this wonderful chandelier gives it a look of timeless elegance that is sure to lend a special atmosphere in any home. This chandelier is dressed with spectacular crystal balls which take the sparkle to an entirely new level of brilliance!Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaClear Crystal accents provide sparkling detailsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsProfessional installation is recommendedEach product includes a diagram, instructions, and a Certificate of Authenticity, certifying this product is an authentic Gallery Lighting fixtureLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Lighting Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 10Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 400Voltage: 120Dimmable: NoDimensions:Height: 25Width: 24Chain Length: 18Wire Length: 18 Silver