Gallery T40-451 48" Wide 11 Light Single Tier Crystal Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Gallery T40-451 48" Wide 11 Light Single Tier Crystal Chandelier This beautiful Chandelier is trimmed with Empress Crystal trade;. 11 Lights . Features: Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaClear Crystal accents provide sparkling detailsProfessional installation is recommendedEach product includes a diagram, instructions, and a Certificate of Authenticity, certifying this product is an authentic Gallery Lighting fixtureLamping Technology: Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Lighting Specifications: Adjustable Height: 22" - 28"Number of Bulbs: 11Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 440Voltage: 120Dimmable: NoHeight: 22Width: 48 Chrome