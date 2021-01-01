Gallery T40-291 6 Light 1 Tier Crystal Candle Style Chandelier with Clear Crystals Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Gallery T40-291 6 Light 1 Tier Crystal Candle Style Chandelier with Clear Crystals Features:Round ShadeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaClear crystal accents provide sparkling detailsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsEach product includes a diagram, instructions, and a Certificate of Authenticity, certifying this product is an authentic Gallery lighting fixtureLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 6Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 240Voltage: 120Dimmable: NoHeight: 19.5"Width: 18.5"Depth: 18.5"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Energy Star: NoGallery has been a top manufacturer of home decor products for over 30 years. Offering products of incredible value and quality, Gallery Lighting is committed to providing each customer with the highest standard of customer service. Black