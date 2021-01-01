Moen T2842EP Glyde Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced

Moen T2842EP Glyde Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle Moen T2842EP Features:Covered under Moen’s limited lifetime residential warranty and a 5 year commercial warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Glyde line seamlesslyPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function1 lever handle constructed of zinc includedRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presentedComplies with ADA standardsMade in AmericaMoen T2842EP Technologies and Benefits:M-PACT®: The innovative common valve system from Moen™ gives the homeowner the most functionality and convenience when it comes to bathroom faucets. Designed to be a catch-all valve system, once M-PACT® is installed you can upgrade the style of the lavatory or shower faucet without replacing any of the faucet plumbing.Valve Trim Specifications:Valve Trim Dimensions: 3-1/2" H x 3-1/2" WRough-in sold separately - when adding this package to cart compatible valves will be offeredShower Head Specifications:Single function shower headShower Head Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 8"Shower Head Height: 5-1/2"Shower Arm Reach: 8" Pressure Balanced Chrome