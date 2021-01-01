Delta T27T899 Pivotal 17T Series Thermostatic Valve Trim with Integrated Volume Control and 3 Function Diverter for Two Shower Applications - Less Rough-In Delta T27T899 Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty Premier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates with products from the Pivotal line seamlessly Thermostatic valve trim - dual cartridges control the water temperature and volume independently Top handle controls diverter functions Bottom handle controls on / off and adjusts volume Dial controls temperature Integrated 3 function shower diverter for 2 shower applications 2 individual positions, 1 shared positions Optional non shared cartridge available RP71717 - not included Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presented Complies with ADA standards All necessary mounting hardware is included Trim ships with cartridges Not recommended for tub spout applications Note: the RIGHT side diverter port MUST be capped Delta T27T899 Specifications: Valve Trim Height: 8-15/16" (bottom to top) Valve Trim Width: 7" (left to right) Variations: T27T899: this model T27T999: six function version of this model T27899: three function pressure balanced version with volume control T27999: six function pressure balanced version with volume control T24899: three function pressure balanced version no volume control T24999: six function pressure balanced version no volume control 3 Function Diverter Trim - 2 Individual Positions, 1 Shared Position Thermostatic Chrome