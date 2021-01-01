Delta T2759 Trinsic Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Metal Lever Handles Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle

Delta T2759 Trinsic Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Metal Lever Handles Delta T2759 Features:Deck mounted roman tub faucet Made in the U.S.A. (Manufacturing plants: Greensburg, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee) Fully covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty All-brass faucet construction Superior finishing process - faucet finish covered under lifetime warranty The design was inspired by the sleek elegance of modern European design A sleek sophistication for the bath for both style and functionality Double handle 1/4 turn operation ADA compliant Extra secure mounting assembly All necessary mounting hardware included Delta T2759 Specifications: Overall Height: 10" (mounting deck to highest point of faucet) Spout height: 5-7/8" (mounting deck to faucet outlet) Spout reach: 10" (center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet) 18 gallons-per-minute flow rate Installs onto decks up to 1-1/4" thick 2 handles included Rough-in valve not included (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) Variations: T2759: this model T4759: this model + hand shower Delta is driven by its quest for innovation—and this applies to its kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures. From Touch2O technology (which turns the faucet on and off with just a touch) and MagnaTite technology (which eliminates droopy pull-down spray heads), to H2Okinetic showers (for a warmer and more luxurious shower experience), your life is simplified through innovations. And if you’re searching for a product to offer an eye-catching focal point, while providing durability and reliability for a lifetime, look no further than Delta. From extremely affordable and reliable faucets to fully loaded fixtures featuring today’s leading technologies, Delta has a faucet for everyone. Double Handle Chrome