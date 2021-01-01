Delta T2746 Trillian Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle

Delta T2746 Trillian Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Delta T2746 Features:Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Trillian lineWidespread deck mounted installation – 3 hole faucet with 12" - 16" centersDual handles operate with 1/4 turn2 handles included with faucetRough in valve not included - options will be presented at check-outADA compliantMade in AmericaDelta T2746 Specifications:Height: 8-3/4" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 9-5/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 18 gallons-per-minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 12" - 16" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Chrome