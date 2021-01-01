Delta T2705 Classic Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Metal Lever Handles Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle

Delta T2705 Classic Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Trim with Metal Lever Handles Product Features:Made in the U.S.A. (Manufacturing plants: Greensburg, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee)Fully covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installationsAll-brass faucet constructionSuperior finishing process - faucet finish covered under lifetime warrantySensible styling that complements any homeDeck mounted roman tub faucet - faucet mounts directly to the tub fixtureClassically styled faucets and accessories handle the toughest of tasks with easeDouble handle 1/4" turn operation2 handles included with the faucetADA compliantExtra secure mounting assemblyRough-in valve not included (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Product Specifications: Overall Height: 7-1/2" (measured from mounting deck to highest point of faucet)Spout Height: 4-13/16" (measured from mounting deck to faucet outlet)Spout Reach: 8-1/8" (measured from center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet)Faucet Centers: 8"-16" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes)Variations: T2705: this modelT4705: this model + hand showerT5722: this model + high arc spoutDelta is driven by its quest for innovation—and this applies to its kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures. From Touch2O technology (which turns the faucet on and off with just a touch) and MagnaTite technology (which eliminates droopy pull-down spray heads), to H2Okinetic showers (for a warmer and more luxurious shower experience), your life is simplified through innovations. And if you’re searching for a product to offer an eye-catching focal point, while providing durability and reliability for a lifetime, look no further than Delta.From extremely affordable and reliable faucets to fully loaded fixtures featuring today’s leading technologies, Delta has a faucet for everyone. Double Handle Chrome