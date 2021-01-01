Moen T2693EP Voss Posi-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim with 1.75 GPM Shower Head and Tub Spout (Less Valve) Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Tub

Moen T2693EP Voss Posi-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim with 1.75 GPM Shower Head and Tub Spout (Less Valve) Product Features: Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installations Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with other items from Moen's Voss Collection Single function shower head Single function cartridge - one handle controls temperature of water Tub and Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower head, shower arm, and tub spout Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections ADA compliant All hardware required for installation is included Product Technologies Benefits: WaterSense® / Eco-Performance: Moen is making a global difference by partnering with environmental organizations and creating eco-friendly products. WaterSense products feature a flow optimizing aerator; these products use less water without sacrificing performance. Posi-Temp® Valve: A pressure balancing valve that maintains water temperature within 3° F. Built-in temperature limit stops allow you to control how far the handle rotates, in effect controlling the range of water temperature. The Posi-Temp® offers the best water flow available for any comparable valve. Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water control Includes pre-set safety stop with override capability Valve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/4" H x 7-1/4" W Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart, option will be presented Shower Head Specifications: Single function shower head with full spray pattern Shower head rotates 360° on a swivel ball assembly Shower Head Width: 4-1/16" Shower Head Height: 3-1/4" Flow Rate: 1.75 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Shower Arm Length: 6" Tub Spout Specifications: Spout Reach: 7-15/16" Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Variations: T2693EP: This model T2693: This model with a 2.5 GPM shower head T2693NH: This model without a shower head Pressure Balanced Oil Rubbed Bronze