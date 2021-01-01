From moen

Moen T2693EP Voss Posi-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim with 1.75 GPM Shower Head and Tub Spout (Less Valve) Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Tub

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Moen T2693EP Voss Posi-Temp Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim with 1.75 GPM Shower Head and Tub Spout (Less Valve) Product Features: Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installations Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with other items from Moen's Voss Collection Single function shower head Single function cartridge - one handle controls temperature of water Tub and Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower head, shower arm, and tub spout Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections ADA compliant All hardware required for installation is included Product Technologies Benefits: WaterSense® / Eco-Performance: Moen is making a global difference by partnering with environmental organizations and creating eco-friendly products. WaterSense products feature a flow optimizing aerator; these products use less water without sacrificing performance. Posi-Temp® Valve: A pressure balancing valve that maintains water temperature within 3° F. Built-in temperature limit stops allow you to control how far the handle rotates, in effect controlling the range of water temperature. The Posi-Temp® offers the best water flow available for any comparable valve. Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water control Includes pre-set safety stop with override capability Valve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/4" H x 7-1/4" W Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart, option will be presented Shower Head Specifications: Single function shower head with full spray pattern Shower head rotates 360° on a swivel ball assembly Shower Head Width: 4-1/16" Shower Head Height: 3-1/4" Flow Rate: 1.75 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Shower Arm Length: 6" Tub Spout Specifications: Spout Reach: 7-15/16" Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Variations: T2693EP: This model T2693: This model with a 2.5 GPM shower head T2693NH: This model without a shower head Pressure Balanced Oil Rubbed Bronze

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com