Delta T24999 Pivotal 14 Series Pressure Balanced Valve Trim with Integrated 6 Function Diverter for Three Shower Applications - Less Rough-In Matte

Delta T24999 Pivotal 14 Series Pressure Balanced Valve Trim with Integrated 6 Function Diverter for Three Shower Applications - Less Rough-In Delta T24999 Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty Premier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates with products from the Pivotal line seamlessly Pressure balanced valve trim Top handle controls diverter functions Bottom handle controls on / off and water temperature Integrated 6 function shower diverter for 3 shower applications 3 individual positions, 3 shared positions Optional non shared cartridge available RP71718 - not included Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presented Complies with ADA standards All necessary mounting hardware is included Trim ships with cartridges Not recommended for tub spout applications Delta T24999 Specifications: Valve Trim Height: 6-3/4" (bottom to top) Valve Trim Width: 7-1/8" (left to right) Variations: T24999: this model T24899: three function version of this model T27899: three function with integrated volume control T27999: six function with integrated volume control T27T899: three function thermostatic version T27T999: six function thermostatic version 6 Function Diverter Trim - 3 Individual Positions, 3 Shared Positions Pressure Balanced Matte Black