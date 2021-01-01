Moen T2313EP Belfield Tub and Shower Trim Package with Single Function 1.75 GPM Shower Head and Posi-Temp Pressure-Balancing Valve Technology Chrome

Moen T2313EP Belfield Tub and Shower Trim Package with Single Function 1.75 GPM Shower Head and Posi-Temp Pressure-Balancing Valve Technology Moen T2313EP Features:Covered under Moen's limited lifetime residential warranty and 5 year commercial warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle function shower headSingle function cartridge – one handle controls both volume and temperaturePosi-Temp pressure balancing valve cartridgeTub and Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower head, shower arm, and tub spoutDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantMoen T2313EP Technologies / Benefits:PosiTemp Valve: A pressure balancing valve that maintains water temperature within 3° F. Built-in temperature limit stops allow you to control how far the handle rotates, in effect controlling the range of water temperature. The PosiTemp offers the best water flow available for any comparable valve.Moen T2313EP Specifications:Temperature dial swings 270 degreesEscutcheon Diameter: 6-13/16"Includes pre-set safety stop with override capabilityRough-in valve is sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Single function shower head with full spray patternFlow Rate: 1.75 gallons per minuteShower Head Diameter: 7"Tub Spout Reach: 7-3/4"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Chrome