Gallery T22-2853 Maria Theresa 13 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier - Silver Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Gallery T22-2853 Maria Theresa 13 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier - Silver
Gallery T22-2853 Maria Theresa 13 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier - Silver FeaturesCompatible with halogen bulbs, compact fluorescent bulbs, LED bulbs, etc. (bulbs not included)Comes with cream fabric shadesFeatures Swarovski Spectra crystals(13) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required18" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 35"Width: 28"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 520 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 13Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Silver