From gallery
Gallery T22-2845 Maria Theresa 16 Light 37" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Shades Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Gallery T22-2845 Maria Theresa 16 Light 37" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Shades FeaturesCompatible with halogen bulbs, compact fluorescent bulbs, LED bulbs, etc. (bulbs not included)Comes with cream fabric shadesFeatures Swarovski Spectra crystals(16) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required18" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 44"Width: 37"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 640 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 16Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Gold