Gallery T22-2801 10 Light 40" Wide Crystal Linear Chandelier Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Gallery T22-2801 10 Light 40" Wide Crystal Linear Chandelier FeaturesComes with a crystal shadeDecorated with clear and red crystal accentsRequires (10) 40 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsThis item works with energy efficient bulbs, halogen bulbs, compact fluorescent bulbs, LED bulbs etc (not included)DimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 40"Depth: 10"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 10Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts per Bulb: 40 wattsMax Wattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Silver