Gallery T22-2794 10 Light 24" Wide Chandelier with Red Crystal Accents Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Gallery T22-2794 10 Light 24" Wide Chandelier with Red Crystal Accents FeaturesDecorated with clear and red crystal accentsRequires (10) 40 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsThis item works with energy efficient bulbs, halogen bulbs, compact fluorescent bulbs, LED bulbs etc (not included)DimensionsHeight: 25"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 10Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts per Bulb: 40 wattsMax Wattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Silver