From gallery
Gallery T22-2760 18 Light 30" Wide Crystal Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Gallery T22-2760 18 Light 30" Wide Crystal Chandelier FeaturesCompatible with halogen, compact fluorescent, or LED bulbs (not included)Features Empress crystalsRequires (18) 40 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 28"Width: 30"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 18Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 720 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black