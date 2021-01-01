From gallery
Gallery T22-2713 25 Light 46" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Fabric Shades Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Gallery T22-2713 25 Light 46" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Fabric Shades FeaturesCompatible with halogen, compact fluorescent, or LED bulbs (not included)Comes with white fabric shadesFeatures Swarovski Spectra crystalsRequires (25) 40 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 41"Width: 46"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Shade Height: 5"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 25Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsMax Wattage: 1000 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Gold