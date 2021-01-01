From gallery
Gallery T22-2694 16 Light 38" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Fabric Shades and Swarovski Crystals Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Gallery T22-2694 16 Light 38" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Fabric Shades and Swarovski Crystals FeaturesIncludes 18" of chain and wireConstructed from textured wrought ironComes with tapered cylinder fabric shadesClear and black Swarovski Spectra crystal accents provide sparkling detailsRequires (16) 40 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsChain mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed DimensionsHeight: 44"Width: 38"Depth: 38"Product Weight: 33.0 lbsChain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 16Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts per Bulb: 40 wattsMax Wattage: 640 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black