Gallery T22-2361 15 Light 36" Wide Crystal Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Gallery T22-2361 15 Light 36" Wide Crystal Chandelier FeaturesConstructed of ironHas a black shadeTrimmed with Empress CrystalsRequires (15) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsChain mounted designCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsComes with manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 50"Width: 36"Depth: 36"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: B10Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 15Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black