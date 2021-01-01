From gallery
Gallery T22-2319 10 Light 39-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Sapphire Blue Crystal Accents Clear Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Gallery T22-2319 10 Light 39-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Sapphire Blue Crystal Accents FeaturesDecorated with crystal accentsCord mounted fixtureRequires (10) 40 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 39-1/2"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 33.0 lbsCord Length: 70"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 10Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Clear