Gallery T22-2297 15 Light 24" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Ruby Red Crystal Accents Clear Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Gallery T22-2297 15 Light 24" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Ruby Red Crystal Accents

Description

Gallery T22-2297 15 Light 24" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Ruby Red Crystal Accents FeaturesAssembly requiredDecorated with empress crystal accentsRequires (15) 40 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 24"Product Weight: 27.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 15Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Clear

