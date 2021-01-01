From gallery
Gallery T22-2282 13 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Black Crystal Accents Silver / Black Crystal Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Gallery T22-2282 13 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Black Crystal Accents FeaturesCrafted from crystalDecorated with black crystal accents Chain mounted designRequires (13) 40 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 30"Width: 28"Product Weight: 48.0 lbsChain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 13Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 520 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Silver / Black Crystal