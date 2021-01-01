From gallery
Gallery T22-2219 15 Light 24" Wide Crystal Empire Chandelier with Red Crystal Accents Silver / Red Crystal Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Gallery T22-2219 15 Light 24" Wide Crystal Empire Chandelier with Red Crystal Accents FeaturesCrafted from crystalDecorated with red crystal accents Chain mounted designRequires (15) 40 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 32"Width: 24"Product Weight: 31.0 lbsChain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 15Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Silver / Red Crystal