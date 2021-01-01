Gallery T22-2184 3 Light 20 Inch Wide Pendant with Crystal Accents and Heart Crystal Draping Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Gallery T22-2184 3 Light 20 Inch Wide Pendant with Crystal Accents and Heart Crystal Draping Features:Attractive crystal draped shade to catch and reflect the lightContemporary design mixed with traditional European materials and techniquesLends a timeless elegance to any room where the fixture is usedHeart shaped crystals hung from the bottom of the fixtureFabric Shade to soften and diffuse the lightIncluded 18 inches of chain for hangingRequires (3) Candelabra (E12) bulb(s)For dry locations onlyDimension:Height: 21.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 19.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 19.5"Chain Length: 18"Maximum Height: 18" (including chain / down rods)Product Weight: 10 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Number of Light Source(s): 1Wattage: 120Watts Per Bulb: 40Voltage: 120v Chrome