Gallery T22-1129 Versailles 5 Light 21" Wide Single Tier Chandelier with Crystal Accents White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Gallery T22-1129 Versailles 5 Light 21" Wide Single Tier Chandelier with Crystal Accents The Versailles collection offers beautiful chandeliers crafted from wrought iron decorated with 100% crystal accents that will be sure to display a bold and captivating appearance.Product Features:Pink shadesClear Empress Crystal accents provide sparkling detailsCrafted from ironRequires (5) 40 watt candelabra (E12) base bulbsIncludes 18" of chain and 18" of wireSuitable for dry locationsNot dimmableProduct Dimensions:Height: 27"Width: 21"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 5Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: Halogen, Incandescent, LEDWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 200Voltage: 120vGallery 4 Points of Confidence:Certificate of Authenticity for GalleryGallery backed warrantyGallery verified and approved diagram and instructionsTech support direct line to Gallery included White