T200 Talkabout Radio 2 Pack

Power through Your Adventures: There are two ways to power your radio: use the included NiMH rechargeable batteries for up to 10 hours or use 3 AA batteries for up to 29 hours. 22 Channels Each with 121 Privacy Codes: With 22 channels and 121 privacy codes, totaling 2,662 combinations, its easy to find an available channel. Quickly Find a Channel: Use the scanning feature to see which channels are currently in use. Low Battery Alert: Low battery alert reminds you when batteries are running low. Customize Call Tones: Choose what your callers hear before you start speaking by selecting one of the 20 call tones. Eco Smart: Most of the energy wasted when using a mobile device occurs during the charge. Compatible with Any Radio: You can communicate with other FRS/GMRS radios regardless of brand by being on the same channel and privacy codes.