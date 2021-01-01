T1C TWS bluetooth Earphones with Ear Caps Wireless Earbuds New Edition HiFi AAC Stereo Calls Low Latency Gaming Headset Headphones

T1C Headsets Features:-With no-lid design, you can easily and fastly pick up/push back earbuds-Turn on the bluetooth faculties of the app and your phone, take up earbuds and they will auto enter pairing mode. -APP available. The exclusive app where lavishes allows you to customize control. switch language and choose music mode-Thanks to bluetooth v5.0 chipset, both AAC and SBC are available. With polyester diaphragm, the built-in 6mm dynamic driver boosts sound output and offers breathtaking sound quality-Various modes fitting different needs, master-slave switch-T1C makes stereo calling accessible. With ENC technology, the other party can hear your call clear as well. T1C Headsets Specification: Brand: (ecological chain)Product Model: T1CPairing name: QCY-T1CChip: Unisocbluetooth version: V5.0Operation range: 10mbluetooth profiles: HFP/HSP/A2DP/AVRCP/AAC/SBCBattery capacity(case): 380mAhBattery life: 3.