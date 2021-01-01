Delta T17T497 Cassidy Tempassure 17T Series Dual Function Thermostatic Tub and Shower with Integrated Volume Control - Less Rough-In Valve Champagne

Delta T17T497 Cassidy Tempassure 17T Series Dual Function Thermostatic Tub and Shower with Integrated Volume Control - Less Rough-In Valve Product Features: Made in the U.S.A. (Manufacturing plants: Greensburg, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee) Fully covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty Superior finishing process - faucet finish covered under lifetime warranty Classical design with multiple handle and spout options as well as a full complement of accessories and finishes The Cassidy Collection is the obvious choice for a timeless, traditionally styled bath Single function rain shower head Dual function cartridge - separate volume and temperature controls Thermostatic valve cartridge with scald guard Tub/Shower package includes: valve trim, shower head, shower arm, and tub spout ADA Compliant All necessary mounting hardware included Product Technologies: Independent Volume Control: Dual-control valve trims are what separate Delta showers from the competition. The top, smaller handle controls temperature, while the bottom, larger dial controls the water volume (flow rate). The distinct advantage to this is that you can set the temperature control to a temperature you like, and then leave it, turning the shower on and off each time with the volume control. You’ll never have to fuss with the temperature again. TempAssure: Delta’s higher-end dual function TempAssure thermostatic valve cartridges work like a thermostat. They use a wax and spring configuration to measure and monitor the temperature of the water and automatically adjust the hot/cold mix to precisely maintain water temperatures within a safe +/- 3°F. MultiChoice Valve: Flexibility is the big benefit of the MultiChoice Universal Valve. Once the MultiChoice rough is installed, future shower function upgrades or style changes can easily be made without altering the plumbing behind the wall. Valve Trim Specifications: 120-degree swing temperature dial Separate volume control Temperature control includes pre-set safety stop with override Escutcheon Diameter: 6" W MultiChoice rough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) Shower Head Specifications: Swivel ball assembly - 360 degree shower head rotation Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minute Shower Head Width: 9-3/8" W Shower Arm Specifications: Shower Arm Length: 16" Adjustable wall flange Tub Spout Specifications: Spout Length: 6-1/2" Includes diverter for switching between tub/shower applications Unrestricted flow rate fills tubs quickly Variations: T17T497: this model T17T297: this model without tub spout T14297-LHP: this model without tub spout, rain shower head, handles, Independent Volume Control or TempAssure technologies T14497-LHP: this model without handles, rain shower head, Independent Volume Control or TempAssure technologies T17297: this model without tub spout, rain shower head or TempAssure technology T17497: this model without rain shower head or TempAssure technology Delta is driven by its quest for innovation—and this applies to its kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures. From Touch2O technology (which turns the faucet on and off with just a touch) and MagnaTite technology (which eliminates droopy pull-down spray heads), to H2Okinetic showers (for a warmer and more luxurious shower experience), your life is simplified through innovations. And if you’re searching for a product to offer an eye-catching focal point, while providing durability and reliability for a lifetime, look no further than Delta. From extremely affordable and reliable faucets to fully loaded fixtures featuring today’s leading technologies, Delta has a faucet for everyone. Thermostatic Champagne Bronze