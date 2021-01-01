Delta T17T276 Stryke Tempassure 17T Series Dual Function Thermostatic Shower Only with Integrated Volume Control - Less Rough-In Valve Chrome Showers

Delta T17T276 Stryke Tempassure 17T Series Dual Function Thermostatic Shower Only with Integrated Volume Control - Less Rough-In Valve Included Components: Multi function showerhead with 5 spray settingsThermostatic valve trim5-1/2" shower armDelta T17T276 Features: Trim kit only, must order MultiChoice® Universal Valve separately to complete the unitControl volume and water temperature independently with two separate handles for more refined control of the shower experienceH2Okinetic® shower technology sculpts water into a unique wave pattern, forming a powerful drench sprayH2Okinetic® gives you the feeling of more water without using more waterTempAssure® thermostatic valve keeps water temperature within a safe ±3° F (±1.6° C), helping to protect from sudden changes in hot or cold water pressureSpray settings include: H2OKinetic sprayValve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlSeparate dial for volume controlValve Trim Dimensions: 7" H x 7" WRough-in valve sold separately (when adding too cart, valve will be offered)Shower Head Specifications: Multi function spray pattern with 5 spraysShower Head Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 6"Shower Head Height: 3-15/16" Thermostatic Chrome