Delta T17T274 Zura Tempassure 17T Series Dual Function Thermostatic Shower Only with Integrated Volume Control - Less Rough-In Valve Brilliance

Delta T17T274 Zura Tempassure 17T Series Dual Function Thermostatic Shower Only with Integrated Volume Control - Less Rough-In Valve Delta T17T274 Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime residential warranty and 5 year limited commercial warranty Coordinates with products from the Zura line seamlessly Superior finishing process - faucet finish covered under lifetime warranty Constructed of solid brass Back to back installation capability Multi function H2Okinetic shower head Dual function cartridge – separate volume and temperature controls Shower package includes: Valve trim, shower head, and shower arm ADA Compliant Rough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) H2Okinetic® Shower Advantage Over Typical Showers: Typical ShowersH2Okinetic® Showers Droplet Size: Larger water droplets offer a more massaging shower experience. Spray Coverage: A dense shower spray offers a more drenching blanket of water coverage. Thermal Dynamics: Larger water drops and a dense spray pattern results in a warmer, more consistent showering experience. Delta T17T274 Technologies and Benefits: TempAssure: Delta’s higher-end dual function TempAssure thermostatic valve cartridges work like a thermostat. They use a wax and spring configuration to measure and monitor the temperature of the water and automatically adjust the hot/cold mix to precisely maintain water temperatures within a safe +/- 3°F. MultiChoice Valve: Flexibility is the big benefit of the MultiChoice Universal Valve. Once the MultiChoice rough is installed, future shower function upgrades or style changes can easily be made without altering the plumbing behind the wall. Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water control Separate dial for volume control Valve Trim Dimensions: 6-9/16" H x 6-9/16" W Includes a pre-set safety stop with override capability Rough-in sold separately Shower Head Specifications: Multi function shower head with 2 spray patterns Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Shower Head Width: 7-5/8" Shower Head Height: 3-3/16" Shower Arm Reach: 5-1/2" Tub Spout Specifications: Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Thermostatic Brilliance Polished Nickel