T16000M FCS Windows

Best Quality Guranteed. The T.16000M FCS is compatible with PC via USB in Windows 10, 8, 7 and Vista (32-bit and 64-bit). The T.16000M FCS offers you a precision level greater than current systems, which will not decrease over time, thanks to the joystick's H.E.A.R.T technology (U.S. patent US08471815). Fully ambidextrous joystick: 3 removable components allow the joystick to be perfectly tailored for left-handed or right-handed use. The joystick includes 16 action buttons with braille style physical button identification and one 8-way Point of View hat switch and 4 independent axes including twist rudder The T.A.R.G.E.T software allows you to load and create specific mapping profiles for each game.