Delta T14451 Dryden Monitor 14 Series Single Function Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower - Less Rough-In Valve Brilliance Polished Nickel Showers Tub

Delta T14451 Dryden Monitor 14 Series Single Function Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower - Less Rough-In Valve Delta T14451 Key Data:Escutcheon 7"W x 7"HNumber of Functions: 1Rough-In valve sold separatelyDelta T14451 Features:Covered under Delta’s limited lifetime faucet & finish warrantyConstructed of brassPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday usePressure balancing valve cartridge with scald guardSingle function shower head includedShower package includes: valve trim, tub spout, shower head, shower armDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantDelta T14451 Technologies / Benefits:Touch Clean: Only Delta offers showers equipped with Touch Clean soft, rubber nubbins (spray holes) that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water.Monitor: Delta Monitor showers feature pressure balance valve cartridges, which protect against sudden temperature or pressure changes to keep the water in the shower within a safe +/- 3°F. Monitor valves also feature a high-temperature limit stop that can be adjusted to suit your shower needs.Valve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlEscutcheon (Cover plate) Dimensions: 7" W x 7" HIncludes pre-set safety stop with override capabilityRough-in valve is sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Shower Head Specifications:Single function shower head with full spray patternFlow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 6-9/16"Tub Spout Specifications:Spout Reach: 6-1/4"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applications Pressure Balanced Brilliance Polished Nickel