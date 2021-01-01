Delta T14267-LHD Ara Monitor 14 Series Single Function Pressure Balanced Shower Only - Less Shower Head and Rough-In Valve Brilliance Stainless

Delta T14267-LHD Ara Monitor 14 Series Single Function Pressure Balanced Shower Only - Less Shower Head and Rough-In Valve Delta Ara T14267-LHD Valve Trim Specifications:120-degree swing temperature dialTemperature control includes pre-set safety stop with overrideEscutcheon Width: 6-1/2"MultiChoice rough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Delta Ara T14267-LHD Shower Specifications:Shower arm length: 7”Adjustable wall flangeDelta Ara T14267-LHD Shower Faucet Features:Covered under Delta's limited lifetime faucet & finish warrantySingle function H2Okinetic shower headSingle function cartridge - Single lever handle for ease of temperature controlMonitor pressure balancing valve cartridge with scald guardShower package includes: valve trim, shower head, shower armDesigned for use with standard ½” or ¾” U.S. plumbing connectionsAll necessary mounting hardware includedWhy Buy Delta Ara T14267-LHD Shower Faucet From Us:We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty CoverageCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or OfficeDelta Ara Shower Faucet Technologies & Benefits:Monitor: Delta Monitor showers feature pressure balance valve cartridges, which protect against sudden temperature or pressure changes to keep the water in the shower within a safe +/- 3°F. Monitor valves also feature a high-temperature limit stop that can be adjusted to suit your shower needs. Pressure Balanced Brilliance Stainless