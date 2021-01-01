Delta Faucet T14255-PBLHP, 5.00 x 8.25 x 9.00 inches, Polished Brass

Pressure balance valve keeps water temperature within a safe 3 Degree F (1.6 Degree C), helping to protect you from sudden changes in hot or cold water pressure Soft, rubber spray holes allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up from the spray face of your showerhead and handshower with the touch of a finger Trim kit only, must order MultiChoice Universal rough-in separately to complete the unit Must purchase handle separately to complete the unit, Weight: 2.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Delta Faucet