Delta T14253-WE Vero Monitor 14 Series Single Function 1.75 GPM Pressure Balanced Shower Only - Less Rough-In Valve Brilliance Stainless Showers

Delta T14253-WE Vero Monitor 14 Series Single Function 1.75 GPM Pressure Balanced Shower Only - Less Rough-In Valve Delta T14253-WE Features: Made in the U.S.A. (Manufacturing plants: Greensburg, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee) Covered under Delta's limited lifetime faucet & finish warranty Inspired by the slim lines and graceful arc of a ribbon, the Vero bath collection offers a high-end, modern look to the bathroom Full body spray, perfect for every shower need, from rinsing shampoo to relaxing tired muscles Single function rain shower head Single function cartridge - Single lever handle for ease of temperature control Pressure balancing valve cartridge with scald guard Shower package includes: valve trim, shower head, and shower arm Designed for use with standard 1/2" or 3/4" U.S. plumbing connections Water-efficient faucets and shower heads help you conserve water and protect one of Earth’s most valuable natural resources ADA Compliant All necessary mounting hardware included Delta T14253-WE Technologies: Monitor: Delta Monitor showers feature pressure balance valve cartridges, which protect against sudden temperature or pressure changes to keep the water in the shower within a safe +/- 3°F. Monitor valves also feature a high-temperature limit stop that can be adjusted to suit your shower needs. Touch Clean: Only Delta offers showers equipped with Touch Clean soft spray holes that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water. MultiChoice Valve: Flexibility is the big benefit of the MultiChoice Universal Valve. Once the MultiChoice rough is installed, future shower function upgrades or style changes can easily be made without altering the plumbing behind the wall. Valve Trim Specifications: 120-degree swing temperature dial Temperature control includes pre-set safety stop with override Escutcheon Width: 7-3/32" Escutcheon Height: 5-19/32" MultiChoice rough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) Shower Head Specifications: Touch clean spray holes Swivel ball assembly - 360 degree shower head rotation Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Shower Head Width: 8-21/32" W Shower Arm Specifications: Shower Arm Length: 15-9/32" Adjustable wall flange Delta is driven by its quest for innovation and this applies to its kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures. From Touch2O technology (which turns the faucet on and off with just a touch) and MagnaTite technology (which eliminates droopy pull-down spray heads), to H2Okinetic showers (for a warmer and more luxurious shower experience), your life is simplified through innovations. And if you’re searching for a product to offer an eye-catching focal point, while providing durability and reliability for a lifetime, look no further than Delta. From extremely affordable and reliable faucets to fully loaded fixtures featuring today’s leading technologies, Delta has a faucet for everyone. Pressure Balanced Brilliance Stainless