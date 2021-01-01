Delta T14238 Lahara Monitor 14 Series Single Function Pressure Balanced Shower Only - Less Rough-In Valve Venetian Bronze Showers Shower Only Pressure

Delta T14238 Lahara Monitor 14 Series Single Function Pressure Balanced Shower Only - Less Rough-In Valve Product Features: Made in the U.S.A. (Manufacturing plants: Greensburg, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee) Covered under Delta's limited lifetime faucet & finish warranty Lahara, inspired by the beauty and bliss created by waves The elegant, one-piece curved handles and sleek spout of Lahara complements any décor 5 function shower headPause, Full Body Spray, Full Spray w/Massage, Fast Massage, Soft Drench Spray Single function cartridge - Single lever handle for ease of temperature control Pressure balancing valve cartridge with scald guard Shower package includes: valve trim, shower head, and shower arm Designed for use with standard 1/2" or 3/4" U.S. plumbing connections ADA Compliant All necessary mounting hardware includedValve Trim Specifications:120-degree swing temperature dialTemperature control includes pre-set safety stop with overrideEscutcheon Diameter: 7" WMultiChoice rough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Shower Head Specifications:Touch clean spray holesSwivel ball assembly - 360 degree shower head rotationFlow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 4-15/16" WShower Arm Specifications:Shower Arm Length: 6" Product Technologies: Eco Friendly: Delta’s Eco Friendly showers do more than protect our nation’s water resources. By using less hot water, they extend your hot water supply – meaning you can enjoy longer, warmer showers. Those who take quick showers will enjoy the reduced water-heating costs alongside reduced water bills. Monitor: Delta Monitor showers feature pressure balance valve cartridges, which protect against sudden temperature or pressure changes to keep the water in the shower within a safe +/- 3°F. Monitor valves also feature a high-temperature limit stop that can be adjusted to suit your shower needs. Touch Clean: Only Delta offers showers equipped with Touch Clean soft spray holes that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water. MultiChoice Valve: Flexibility is the big benefit of the MultiChoice Universal Valve. Once the MultiChoice rough is installed, future shower function upgrades or style changes can easily be made without altering the plumbing behind the wall. Variations: T14238: this model T14238-H2O: this model + H2Okinetic technology T14438: this model + tub spout T14438-H2O: this model + tub spout + H2Okinetic technology Delta is driven by its quest for innovation—and this applies to its kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures. From Touch2O technology (which turns the faucet on and off with just a touch) and MagnaTite technology (which eliminates droopy pull-down spray heads), to H2Okinetic showers (for a warmer and more luxurious shower experience), your life is simplified through innovations. And if you’re searching for a product to offer an eye-catching focal point, while providing durability and reliability for a lifetime, look no further than Delta. From extremely affordable and reliable faucets to fully loaded fixtures featuring today’s leading technologies, Delta has a faucet for everyone. Pressure Balanced Venetian Bronze