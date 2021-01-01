Delta T13420-H2OT Classic Monitor 13 Series Single Function Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower with H2Okinetic Shower Head Less Rough-In Valve - Limited Lifetime Warranty Product Features:Made in the U.S.A. (Manufacturing plants: Greensburg, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee)Fully covered under Delta's limited lifetime warrantySuperior finishing process - faucet finish covered under lifetime warrantySingle function H2Okinetic shower headSingle function cartridge - dial controls volume and temperaturePressure balancing valve cartridge with scald guardTub/Shower package includes: valve trim, shower head, shower arm, and tub spoutDesigned for use with standard 1/2" or 3/4" U.S. plumbing connectionsADA CompliantAll necessary mounting hardware includedH2Okinetic® Shower Advantage Over Typical Showers:Typical ShowersH2Okinetic® ShowersDroplet Size: Larger water droplets offer a more massaging shower experience.Spray Coverage: A dense shower spray offers a more drenching blanket of water coverage.Thermal Dynamics: Larger water drops and a dense spray pattern results in a warmer, more consistent showering experience.Additional Product Technologies / Benefits:Eco Friendly: Through a number of technologies and innovations, Delta’s Eco Friendly faucets achieve the impossible: A faucet that feels like more water, while actually conserving water. There are many advantages to this beyond helping protect our nation’s water resources. First, Delta’s Eco Friendly faucets splash less; you won’t have to wipe your counters as much. Second, they use less hot water, preserving your hot water supply and reducing associated water-heating costs. Third, you will feel a little less guilty leaving the water running for longer periods.Monitor: Delta Monitor showers feature pressure balance valve cartridges, which protect against sudden temperature or pressure changes to keep the water in the shower within a safe +/- 3°F. Monitor valves also feature a high-temperature limit stop that can be adjusted to suit your shower needs.MultiChoice Valve: Flexibility is the big benefit of the MultiChoice Universal Valve. Once the MultiChoice rough is installed, future shower function upgrades or style changes can easily be made without altering the plumbing behind the wall.Valve Trim Specifications:120-degree swing temperature dialTemperature control includes pre-set safety stop with overrideEscutcheon diameter: 7" WMultiChoice rough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Shower Head Specifications:Swivel ball assembly - 360 degree shower head rotationFlow rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteShower head width: 3-1/4" WShower Arm Specifications:Shower arm length: 6"Adjustable wall flangeTub Spout Specifications:Spout length: 5"Includes diverter for switching between tub/shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate fills tubs quicklyDelta is driven by its quest for innovation—and this applies to its kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures. From Touch2O technology (which turns the faucet on and off with just a touch) and MagnaTite technology (which eliminates droopy pull-down spray heads), to H2Okinetic showers (for a warmer and more luxurious shower experience), your life is simplified through innovations. And if you’re searching for a product to offer an eye-catching focal point, while providing durability and reliability for a lifetime, look no further than Delta.From extremely affordable and reliable faucets to fully loaded fixtures featuring today’s leading technologies, Delta has a faucet for everyone. Pressure Balanced Chrome