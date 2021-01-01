Delta T11967 Ara Six Function Diverter Valve Trim Less Rough-In Valve - Three Independent Positions Three Shared Positions Chrome Showers Diverter

From delta
Delta T11967 Ara Six Function Diverter Valve Trim Less Rough-In Valve - Three Independent Positions, Three Shared Positions Delta Ara T11967 Diverter Trim Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime faucet & finish warranty Controls direction of water from mixing valve Does not control the volume of water Three function shower diverter for 3 shower applications 3 individual positions, 3 shared positions Trim ships with cartridge Optional non shared cartridge available RP71718 Escutcheon (trim plate) width: 4-1/2” All necessary mounting hardware included R11000 rough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) Variations: T11967: this model T11867: three function version of this model 6 Function Diverter Trim - 3 Individual Positions, 3 Shared Positions Single Handle Chrome