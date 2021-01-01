Delta T11953 Vero Six Function Diverter Valve Trim Less Rough-In Valve - Three Independent Positions Three Shared Positions Champagne Bronze Showers

Delta T11953 Vero Six Function Diverter Valve Trim Less Rough-In Valve - Three Independent Positions, Three Shared Positions Product Features: Made in the U.S.A. (Manufacturing plants: Greensburg, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee) Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty Inspired by slim lines and graceful arc of a ribbon Controls direction of water from mixing valve Does not control the volume of water Three function shower diverter for 3 shower applications 3 individual positions, 3 shared positions Trim ships with cartridge Optional non shared cartridge available RP71718 Escutcheon (trim plate) diameter: 4-1/2" Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections ADA Compliant Extra secure mounting assembly All necessary mounting hardware included R11000 rough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) Variations: T11953: this model T11853: three function version of this model 6 Function Diverter Trim - 3 Individual Positions, 3 Shared Positions Delta is driven by its quest for innovation—and this applies to its kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures. From Touch2O technology (which turns the faucet on and off with just a touch) and MagnaTite technology (which eliminates droopy pull-down spray heads), to H2Okinetic showers (for a warmer and more luxurious shower experience), your life is simplified through innovations. And if you’re searching for a product to offer an eye-catching focal point, while providing durability and reliability for a lifetime, look no further than Delta. From extremely affordable and reliable faucets to fully loaded fixtures featuring today’s leading technologies, Delta has a faucet for everyone. Single Handle Champagne Bronze