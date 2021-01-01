Delta T11851 Dryden Three Function Diverter Valve Trim Less Rough-In Valve - Two Independent Positions One Shared Position Champagne Bronze Showers

Delta T11851 Dryden Three Function Diverter Valve Trim Less Rough-In Valve - Two Independent Positions, One Shared Position Delta T11851 Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty Coordinates with products from the Dryden line Controls direction of water from mixing valve Does not control the volume of water Three function shower diverter for 2 shower applications 2 individual positions, 1 shared positions Trim ships with cartridge Optional non shared cartridge available RP71717 Single lever handle included ADA compliant Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presented Delta T11851 Specifications: Height: 4-1/2" (bottom to top) Width: 4-1/2" (bottom to top) Variations: T11851: this model T11951: six function version of this model 3 Function Diverter Trim - 2 Individual Positions, 1 Shared Position Single Handle Champagne Bronze