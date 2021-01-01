Delta T11843 Trillian Three Function Diverter Valve Trim Less Rough-In Valve - Two Independent Positions One Shared Position Chrome Showers Diverter

Delta T11843 Trillian Three Function Diverter Valve Trim Less Rough-In Valve - Two Independent Positions, One Shared Position Delta T11843 Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty Controls direction of water from mixing valve Does not control the volume of water Three function shower diverter for 2 shower applications 2 individual positions, 1 shared positions Trim ships with cartridge Optional non shared cartridge available RP71717 Handle included Lever style handle Coordinates with products from the Trillian line ADA compliant R11000 rough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) Note: the RIGHT side diverter port MUST be capped Delta T11843 Specifications: Height: 4-13/16" (top to bottom) Width: 4-13/16" (left to right) Variations: T11843: this model T11943: six function version of this model 3 Function Diverter Trim - 2 Individual Positions, 1 Shared Position Single Handle Chrome