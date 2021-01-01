From emser tile
Emser Tile T06TRAV0306AUT Trav Ancient Tumbled - 3" x 6" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Honed Travertine Visual Silver Flooring Tile Field Tile
Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Made from travertine with a honed travertine visualMedium shade variation gives the tile a slightly varied appearanceManufactured in TurkeyCovered under a 1 year limited warrantyInstallation:Designed for multiple applications, including floors and wallsThis tile can be installed using thin-setSpecifications:Width: 2.95"Length: 5.91"Thickness: 0.38"Sheet width: 3"Sheet length: 6"Sheet size in square feet: 0.12 sq. ft. Field Tile Silver