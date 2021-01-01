From emser tile
Emser Tile T06FONT0306UT Trav Fontane Tumbled - 3" x 6" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Honed Travertine Visual Walnut Flooring Tile Field Tile
Advertisement
Emser Tile T06FONT0306UT Trav Fontane Tumbled - 3" x 6" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Honed Travertine Visual Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Made from travertine with a honed travertine visualMedium shade variation gives the tile a slightly varied appearanceCrafted in TurkeyCovered under a 1 year limited warrantyInstallation:Designed for multiple applications, including floors and wallsThis tile can be installed using thin-setSpecifications:Width: 2.91"Length: 5.87"Thickness: 0.38"Sheet width: 3"Sheet length: 6"Sheet size in square feet: 0.12 sq. ft. Field Tile Walnut