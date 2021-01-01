From emser tile
Emser Tile T06CLAS0112ACI Trav Ancient Tumbled - 1" x 12" Rectangle Wall Tile - Honed Travertine Visual Silver Flooring Tile Trim Rails
Emser Tile T06CLAS0112ACI Trav Ancient Tumbled - 1" x 12" Rectangle Wall Tile - Honed Travertine Visual Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Made from travertine with a honed travertine visualMedium shade variation gives the tile a slightly varied appearanceTrue edge design allows for a clean look with small grout jointsCrafted in TurkeyCovered under a 1 year limited warrantyInstallation:Designed for multiple applications, including floors and wallsThis tile can be installed using thin-setSpecifications:Width: 1"Length: 12"Thickness: 0.38" Rails Silver